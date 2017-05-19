Anderlecht clinch 34th Belgian league title

BRUSSELS: Anderlecht claimed a record-extending 34th Belgian league title after coming from a goal down at halftime to beat Charleroi 3-1 away on Thursday.

Lukasz Teodorczyk returned to the side to score twice as Anderlecht won their first title since 2014.

They would have finished first even if they had lost as second placed Club Bruges's reign ended when they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Oostende.

Ghent’s 5-2 win over Zulte Waregem moved them to within one point of Bruges, who host Ghent in their last game on Sunday with a Champions League qualifying berth at stake.

