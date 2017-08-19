Anderson, Roland-Jones make Windies suffer in day-nighter

James Anderson took three wickets and pulled off a fine run-out as England tightened their grip on the day-night test match by reducing the West Indies to a sorry 145 for eight at lunch on the third day on Saturday.

BIRMINGHAM, England: England were inspired by James Anderson and Toby Roland-Jones as they forced an outclassed West Indies side to follow on before closing in on the easiest of victories in the landmark day-night test match at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Anderson led the charge with three wickets and a run-out as the hosts bowled out the visitors for just 168 early in the second session of a damp third day, still 346 runs adrift of England's mammoth total of 514 for eight declared.

Then with the floodlights on and the pink ball moving around in cold, breezy conditions, Joe Root invited the Windies to bat again only for Anderson and Roland-Jones, who had also taken two first-innings wickets, to soon strike again.

The visitors took tea at 76-4 in their second innings, still 270 behind and staring at the prospect of going one down in the three-test series.

England's all-time leading wicket taker Anderson and Roland-Jones, continuing the excellent start to his test career, ensured England continued their domination of the match in a seven-wicket opening session.

Only Jermaine Blackwood showed any resistance for the West Indies with a laudable, counter-attacking 79 not out.

Anderson, who had set the ball rolling with the first wicket on Friday, continued where he left off after a false start when the players had to come off after just one ball because of rain.

On the resumption, he produced a sharp, rearing delivery off a length that had Kyle Hope helplessly steering the ball to Ben Stokes at gully.

Anderson then ran out Kieran Powell, who had embarked on a calamitous quick single, with a direct hit before he got rid of Roston Chase, inducing him to play on.

Roland-Jones bowled Shai Hope and trapped Shane Dowrich lbw in quick succession before Moeen Ali had captain Jason Holder caught behind on review and Stuart Broad sent Kemar Roach's off-stump cartwheeling to cap the hopelessly one-sided session.

Only Jamaican Blackwood, who struck two sixes and nine fours, stood firm with his 49-ball half-century, going on to his 79 off just 76 balls.

Anderson finished with 3-34 off his 15 overs with Roland-Jones and Broad both taking two wickets apiece.

The visitors were given no respite second time around, Anderson having Powell caught at slip, before Roland-Jones trapped Kyle Hope leg before and Ben Stokes had his brother Shai snaffled by slip Root.

In the last over before tea, the Windies misery was made almost complete when the mainstay of their second innings, Kraigg Brathwaite, was given out for 40, lbw to Moeen on review, the 13th wicket to fall on the day.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)