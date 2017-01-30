Andre Ayew penalty sends Ghana into semi-finals

OYEM, Gabon: Ghana's Andre Ayew converted a late penalty to earn a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo and a place in the African Nations Cup semi-finals after a bruising match on Sunday.

Ayew sent Ley Matampi the wrong way in the 78th minute after Christian Atsu fell under a clumsy Joyce Lomalisa challenge to set up a clash with Cameroon in the last four on Thursday.

The game burst into life after a dismal first half with Jordan Ayew, Andre's brother, giving four-times champions Ghana the lead with a superbly-taken goal in the 63rd minute.

DR Congo hit back five minutes later through Paul-Jose Mpoku's swerving 30-metre shot that beat Brimah Razak after they caught Ghana napping with a quickly-taken free kick.

