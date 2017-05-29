Angela Lee fought through pneumonia during title bout: ONE Championship CEO

SINGAPORE: She may have made it look simple, but for mixed martial arts champion Angela Lee, there were extra challenges than simply overcoming an opponent.

Successfully defending her ONE Atomweight Championship for the second time on Friday (May 26), Lee put on another strong performance to defeat Istela Nunes at ONE: Dynasty of Heroes.

Following her second round submission of Nunes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, 20-year-old Lee dropped to her knees in the middle of the cage and broke down in tears.

It may have seemed at first that the champion was simply overjoyed at securing the win.

Angela Lee celebrates her successful title defence. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Advertisement

Advertisement

But it turns out that Lee had to overcome a severe bout of pneumonia before even stepping into the cage, according to ONE Championship chairman and chief executive Chatri Sidyodtong in a Facebook post.

In the post, Sidyodtong said that 10 days before the bout, Lee had been diagnosed with a bad case of pneumonia: "Her lungs were full of mucus and she had a terrible wheezing cough. She could not breathe. Her cardio was very poor and her energy was limited."



Sidyodtong added that Lee was put on antibiotics, but she was still vomiting on the day of the fight.

Sidyodtong said his Muay Thai teacher used to tell him that a world champion is someone who can win under any circumstance: "Without a doubt, Angela is one of the greatest World Champions on Earth in any weight class - male or female. She is a true warrior who exemplifies the authentic spirit of martial arts."

During the fight, Lee attempted a variety of unorthodox submission attempts before finishing the bout with an anaconda choke against her Brazillian opponent.

Despite having a bout of pneumonia, Angela Lee was able to power through and retain her title at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. (Photo: ONE Championship)

The bout marked the first loss of Nunes’ professional career, and the second time in succession that Lee had overcome a previously-undefeated opponent to defend her title.