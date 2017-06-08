Argentinian star Messi may miss friendly against Singapore: Report

Both Messi and team-mate Nicolas Otamendi will likely return to Argentina this weekend after their game against Brazil on Friday (Jun 9) to prepare for their respective weddings later this month.

SINGAPORE: Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi could miss Argentina's friendly against Singapore on Tuesday (Jun 13) at the Singapore Sports Hub, according to an Argentinian media report.

The Barcelona star is currently with his national team in Australia for their friendly against Brazil this Friday (Jun 9).

Both Messi and his compatriot Nicolas Otamendi are set to miss the game against the Lions so they can prepare for their respective weddings, the report said.

"Although the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has yet to officially confirm it.... Messi will rejoin (his partner) Antonella Roccuzzo, who is also mother of his sons Thiago and Mateo," wrote the Clarin newspaper.



The couple will be married on Jun 30 and Messi wants to be with the couple's family for the wedding preparations, the report said.

As for Otamendi, the Manchester City defender will be getting married on Jun 16 and will leave the national squad after the friendly against Brazil in Melbourne.