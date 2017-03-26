Channel NewsAsia

Arrogate wins Dubai Cup

Arrogate, ridden by Mike Smith, won the US$10 million (8 million pound) Dubai World Cup on Saturday.

  • Posted 26 Mar 2017 01:10
REFILE - CORRECTING BYLINE Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai - 25/3/17 - Riders compete at the start of the fourth race. REUTERS/Stringer
Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai - 25/3/17 - William Buick rides Jack Hobbs to the finish line to win the eighth race. REUTERS/Stringer
Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai - 25/3/17 - Joao Moreira riding Vivlos celebrates winning the seventh race. REUTERS/Stringer
Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai - 25/3/17 - Joao Moreira rides Vivlos to the finish line to win the seventh race. REUTERS/Stringer
Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai - 25/3/17 - Francois-Xavier Bertras rides The Right Man to the finish line to win the fifth race. REUTERS/Stringer
Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai - 25/3/17 - Joel Rosario rides Mind Your Biscuits as he celebrates winning the sixth race. REUTERS/Stringer
Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai - 25/3/17 - Christophe Soumillon rides Thunder Snow to the finish line to win the Fourth race. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai - 25/3/17 - Joel Rosario rides Mind Your Biscuits to the finish line to win the sixth race. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai - 25/3/17 - Christophe Soumillon rides Vazirabad to the finish line to win the third race. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai - 25/3/17 - Harry Bentley rides Reda to the finish line to win the second race. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Gun Runner took second place and Neolithic came third of the 14 runners in the 2,000-metre contest.

The contest was the world's richest horse race until being surpassed by Florida's US$12 million Pegasus World Cup earlier this year.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

- Reuters