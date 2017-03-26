Arrogate wins Dubai Cup

DUBAI: Arrogate, ridden by Mike Smith, won the US$10 million (8 million pound) Dubai World Cup on Saturday.

Gun Runner took second place and Neolithic came third of the 14 runners in the 2,000-metre contest.

The contest was the world's richest horse race until being surpassed by Florida's US$12 million Pegasus World Cup earlier this year.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)