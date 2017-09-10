Arsenal bounce back from successive defeats with Bournemouth victory

Sport

Arsenal bounce back from successive defeats with Bournemouth victory

Arsenal bounced back from successive defeats with Danny Welbeck’s brace of goals sealing a comfortable 3-0 Premier League win on Saturday against a Bournemouth side who have yet to pick up a point in four games this season.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth - London, Britain - September 9, 2017 Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores their second goal REUTERS/Darren Staples

REUTERS: Arsenal bounced back from successive defeats with Danny Welbeck’s brace of goals sealing a comfortable 3-0 Premier League win on Saturday against a Bournemouth side who have yet to pick up a point in four games this season.

After defeats against Stoke City and Liverpool, Arsenal started brightly and led inside six minutes when Welbeck headed in, before Alexandre Lacazette fired home a superb second goal after neat link-up play with the England forward.

The in-form Welbeck added his second goal shortly after halftime and the only surprise was that the rampant Gunners, who introduced Alexis Sanchez to a standing ovation midway through the second half, failed to add a fourth.

Victory lifted Arsenal - who face champions Chelsea next - to ninth while Bournemouth are languishing in 19th ahead of their south-coast showdown against Brighton and Hove Albion.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters