Arsenal bounce back from successive defeats with Bournemouth victory

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

6 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Arsenal bounced back from successive defeats with Danny Welbeck’s brace of goals sealing a comfortable 3-0 Premier League win on Saturday against a Bournemouth side who have yet to pick up a point in four games this season.

REUTERS: Arsenal bounced back from successive defeats with Danny Welbeck’s brace of goals sealing a comfortable 3-0 Premier League win on Saturday against a Bournemouth side who have yet to pick up a point in four games this season.

After defeats against Stoke City and Liverpool, Arsenal started brightly and led inside six minutes when Welbeck headed in, before Alexandre Lacazette fired home a superb second goal after neat link-up play with the England forward.

The in-form Welbeck added his second goal shortly after halftime and the only surprise was that the rampant Gunners, who introduced Alexis Sanchez to a standing ovation midway through the second half, failed to add a fourth.

Victory lifted Arsenal - who face champions Chelsea next - to ninth while Bournemouth are languishing in 19th ahead of their south-coast showdown against Brighton and Hove Albion.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by Clare Fallon)