Arsenal midfielder Ramsey out for three weeks

LONDON: Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for three weeks with a calf strain that has already sidelined him for Saturday's big game at Premier League leaders Chelsea, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.

"He is expected to be out for 21 days. We are a bit short at the moment but we have young players who can do well, the Frenchman told reporters.

The Wales international picked up the injury in third-placed Arsenal's surprise 2-1 home defeat by Watford on Tuesday.

Arsenal have a Champions League last-16 clash at Bayern Munich on Feb. 15.

The Gunners need a victory at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff to reel in Chelsea, who will take a 12-point lead if they win.

Wenger said striker Olivier Giroud, who picked up an ankle knock on Tuesday, should be available.

