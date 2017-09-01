Arsenal misfit Perez returns to Deportivo

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez has returned to his former club Deportivo La Coruna on loan for the rest of the season, the Liga side announced on Thursday, after a brief and disappointing spell in the Premier League for the Spaniard.

Perez had the best spell of his career at Deportivo, scoring 17 league goals in the 2015-16 campaign, leading to a 20 million euros (18.42 million pounds)move to Arsenal after spells with Ukraine clubs Dynamo Kiev and Karpaty Lviv and Greek side PAOK Salonica.

He had an underwhelming time at Arsene Wenger's Arsenal side, however, making two league starts, although he did score seven goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

"Deportivo would like to thanks Arsenal for working with their Deportivo counterparts over the last few days to allow Lucas to wear blue and white again for the remainder of this season," said a statement from the Liga side, who welcomed the locally born striker back for a third stint at the club.

A statement from Arsenal added: "Among the highlights of Lucas's time with us last season are his wonderful volley away to Bournemouth in January and his hat-trick in our Champions' League victory over Basel. We all wish Lucas well for his time with Deportivo this coming season."

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

