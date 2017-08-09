Arsenal's Sanchez out of opener due to abdominal strain

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will miss their first two Premier League games of the season after picking up an abdominal strain in training, manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will miss their first two Premier League games of the season after picking up an abdominal strain in training, manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.

Wenger said the Chile international would miss Arsenal's home fixture against Leicester City on Friday as well as the trip to Stoke City on Aug. 19.

Sanchez, who was Arsenal's top scorer in the Premier League with 24 goals last season, has been linked with a move to Paris St Germain in the French media, but Wenger has been adamant that he would stay at the Emirates Stadium.

"He had a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training and he had a scan two days ago," Wenger told a news conference. "He is out for a while, could be two weeks but he will not be available for Stoke."

Sanchez, whose current deal expires in 2018, did not play in Arsenal's victory over Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Advertisement