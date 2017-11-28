Arsenal will not sell Ozil and Sanchez in January - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has ruled out selling Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window "unless something unbelievable happens."

Both players are out of contract in the summer and have been the subject of repeated speculation that they may leave, with Ozil a reported target for Manchester United and Barcelona, and Sanchez the subject of a failed bid from Manchester City last summer.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's game with Huddersfield Town, Wenger was asked whether he thought both would still be at the club when the January transfer window closes.

"Yes, of course," he said. "I rule it out. I don't think every day about that.

"As long as they are here they give their best for the club. In my head they stay until the end of the season, unless something unbelievable happens I don't see that changes."

If neither player signs a contract extension, each could begin negotiating with other clubs in January ahead of a summer move.

When asked whether he thought the pair would remain at the club long term, Wenger said: "I am not the only one to decide that. They have to decide that as well."

Wenger also spoke about the future of Jack Wilshere, who has also been linked with a move after failing to nail down a regular first-team place this season.

"I always considered his interests because he has been an Arsenal player since a kid," said Wenger."My first priority is what is best for him.

"I have to consider the interests of Jack Wilshere and Arsenal. If I think its in his best interest to stay here, I will fight 100 percent for that."

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)