Arter misses penalty in Bournemouth-Saints stalemate

  • Posted 02 Apr 2017 03:15
April 1: Harry Arter blazed a second-half penalty over the bar as Bournemouth blew a golden chance to beat their south coast rivals Southampton in a Premier League stalemate at St Mary's on Saturday.

Arter's footing seemed to slip as he ballooned his 77th-minute spot kick, awarded after Ryan Bertrand had fouled Ryan Fraser, high and not very handsome over Fraser Forster's goal.

Both sides hit the post, Dusan Tadic curling one for Southampton while Adam Smith's low drive came desperately close for the visitors.

Andrew Surman also had a chance cleared off the line by James Ward-Prowse as the two sides now stand locked on 34 points in mid-table.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)

- Reuters