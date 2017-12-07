AS Roma forward Perotti renews contract until 2021

AS Roma forward Diego Perotti has renewed his contract until 2021, the club said on Thursday (www.asroma.com).

Soccer Football - Champions League - Roma vs Qarabag - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 5, 2017 Roma's Diego Perotti celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Tony Gentile

The Argentina international, capped four times, joined Roma from Serie A rivals in 2016 on a half-year loan which was turned into a permanent move at the end of the season.

"I have enjoyed some of the best moments of my career here, and I hope to experience many more," said Perotti on the club's website.

The 29-year-old has made 11 league appearances this season, scoring three goals.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

