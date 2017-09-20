ASEAN Para Games: Jason Chee wins bronze in team event

SINGAPORE: Hometown hero Jason Chee might have recently lost his right eyeball to cancer, but that did not stop the paddler from helping to clinch a bronze medal for Team Singapore at the 2017 ASEAN Para Games in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (Sep 19).

While Chee, together with teammates Darren Chua, Tan Beng Leong and Aaron Yeo, lost to Thailand 3-0 in the men's team class T1-3 round robin contest, it was enough for Singapore to finish third in a group containing Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.



"We are extremely proud to be part of Team Singapore," Yeo, 38, said. "This medal goes to all coaches and volunteers who have helped us through this journey."

On Sunday, the team was defeated 3-0 by Indonesia in their first match before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory against Malaysia the next day.

Tuesday's defeat meant Singapore brought home the bronze, taking its medal tally to 26, with five golds, 10 silvers and 11 bronzes.

"Winning bronze is an awesome feeling, especially beating Malaysia on their home ground," Chee, 35, said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chee and his teammates won gold in the men's team class T1-2 event at the 2015 edition of the Games.



But this year, they competed in the T1-3 class, which includes players whose "arms and hands are not or minimally affected by the impairment".

Navy man Chee, who lost his left arm and both legs in a ship accident in 2012, told Channel NewsAsia last month that his main goal at the Games was to win at least a medal.

"One thing is I won't give up easily; I still want to carry on playing table tennis," he said at the time.