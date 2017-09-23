ASEAN Para Games: Singapore win record away medal haul

SINGAPORE: Team Singapore's athletes have wrapped up their ASEAN Para Games campaign in Kuala Lumpur with 50 medals, the largest haul at an away Games.

The 50 medals are made up of nine golds, 17 silvers and 24 bronzes, said the Singapore National Paralympic Council and the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) in a joint release on Saturday (Sep 23).

Para-cycling and swimming were the top performers, with 14 medals won in each sport. Tenpin bowling contributed eight medals.

The athletes who won the most medals are para-cyclists Emily Lee and Sarah Tan. The tandem pair won five medals together - a gold, three silvers and a bronze.

"I am happy that most of our debutants medaled," said chairman of Singapore National Paralympic Council and president of SDSC Kevin Wong.



"It has been our aim to provide more opportunities for our athletes to gain more experience by fielding them at major games like the ASEAN Para Games, and they have done well," he added. "This reflects the healthy growth of disability sports in Singapore."

Mr Wong also noted that senior athletes like Theresa Goh and Jason Chee continue to lead the way for Team Singapore.

Goh won gold in the women's 100m breaststroke SB4, her 30th gold won at the ASEAN Para Games, while Chee overcame the odds to take his first individual table tennis gold.

Mr Wong noted that with competition getting stronger, Singapore must “move from an amateur status” and get more athletes training full time.

“To grow our base of athletes, we need to encourage more individuals with disabilities to lead active physical lives and through the discovery of their physical abilities, develop a lifelong affinity with sports," he said.

The 2017 edition of the Games was held in Kuala Lumpur from Sep 17 to 23.