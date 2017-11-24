Ashwin takes four as Sri Lanka all out for 205

REUTERS: Sri Lanka were dismissed for 205 in their first innings against India after opting to bat on the first day of the second test in Nagpur on Friday.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful bowler for the hosts with four for 67. Paceman Ishant Sharma and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets apiece.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal top-scored for the tourists with 57, while opener Dimuth Karunaratne made 51.

The opening test of the three-match series in Kolkata was drawn.

