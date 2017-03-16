Asian Games: Indonesia wants 37 sports

JAKARTA: Host Indonesia said on Thursday (Mar 16) it wanted 37 sports at the 2018 Asian Games, lower than the maximum of 42 previously announced by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The maximum put forward by the OCA earlier this month had raised eyebrows as it was more than at the last games in South Korea, despite pressure to reduce the number of sports.

The Incheon games in 2014 featured 36 disciplines, including the full Olympic programme plus more obscure pursuits like soft tennis, Indian wrestling-style sport kabbadi and Chinese martial art wushu.

Indonesia is already facing myriad challenges, from creaking infrastructure to graft allegations, and Vice President Jusuf Kalla signalled this week at an organising committee meeting he wanted fewer sports than the OCA's suggested maximum.

Following the decision by Kalla, who is leading preparations, Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi said: "We will convey to the OCA as soon as possible that we are not ready to host 42 sports."

Ministry spokesman Gatot Dewa Broto confirmed to AFP that Indonesia wanted to host 37 sports. Authorities did not say which disciplines they wanted dropped, but a task force has been established to carry out a review.

In their announcement this month, the OCA had already said the number could be reduced, and indicated cricket, paragliding and jetski could be axed.

Indonesia, which was picked late to stage the games after Vietnam withdrew due to financial problems, has a chequered history when it comes to staging multi-sport events.

When the country hosted the Southeast Asian Games in 2011, the event was marked by a major corruption scandal, delays in getting venues and infrastructure ready and a deadly stampede at the football final.

The 2018 Asian Games will be held in Jakarta and the city of Palembang from Aug 18 to Sep 2 next year. The country last hosted the Asian Games in 1962, in Jakarta.