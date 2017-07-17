Athletics - Fredericks provisionally suspended over possible ethics breach

Sport

Athletics - Fredericks provisionally suspended over possible ethics breach

Former Namibian sprinter and IAAF Council member Frankie Fredericks has been provisionally suspended from athletics pending an investigation into a potential ethics violation, the sport's governing body said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Namibian former sprinter Frankie Fredericks speaks at the second part of the 121st International Olympic Committee session in the Bella Center in Copenhagen, October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Scanpix/Keld Navntoft

LONDON: Former Namibian sprinter and IAAF Council member Frankie Fredericks has been provisionally suspended from athletics pending an investigation into a potential ethics violation, the sport's governing body said on Monday.

Fredericks is being investigated by the Athletics Integrity Unit over payments he received from Papa Massata Diack, the son of former IAAF president Lamine Diack.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters