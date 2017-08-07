Athletics: Bowie snatches 100 metres from Ta Lou on the line

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

American Tori Bowie snatched the women's 100 metres from Marie-Josee Ta Lou on the line to win gold at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Ta Lou looked set to win Ivory Coast's first world title in any event as she pulled away from the field and Olympic silver medallist Bowie appeared to be out of contention at the halfway mark.

But the big-striding American made up a huge amount of ground and timed her dip perfectly to win in 10.85 seconds, one hundredth of a second ahead of Ta Lou.

Olympic champion and favourite Elaine Thompson of Jamaica finished out of the medals in fifth as Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers took bronze.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)