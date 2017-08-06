Athletics: Gudzius earns stunning discus triumph for Lithuania

LONDON: Lithuanian Andrius Gudzius, a one-time junior prodigy, finally fulfilled expectations to shock the big names in the discus and take gold at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who had won the world junior title back in 2010 but had never since come close to threatening the elite in his event, prevailed with a second-round throw of 69.21 metres, the best of his life.

His winning effort came immediately after Sweden's Daniel Stahl, the event favourite as the only man to throw over 70 metres this season, had launched a 69.19m throw.

Stahl ended up with the silver and American Mason Finley took the bronze with a personal best 68.03m.

Gudzius, whose previous best performance in the senior ranks was a European Under-23 triumph in 2013, showed little emotion as he became only the second Lithuanian man ever to win a world title following his great discus throwing predecessor Virgilijus Alekna.

Alekna, who won in 2003 and 2005, was also double Olympic champion but few could have expected Gudzius, who could only finish 12th in last year's Olympics, to emulate him with a couple of the event's greats in the field.

Yet neither Germany's Robert Harting, who won the Olympic title in the London Stadium in 2012, nor Poland's reigning champion Piotr Malachowski, who had captured the last four world titles between them, could find their range.

Harting ended up sixth with his first-round throw of 65.10m while Malachowski was fifth with a fifth-round effort of 65.24m.

Jamaican Fedrick Dacres, another former world junior champion, produced a fourth round throw of 65.83m to earn fourth place.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband)