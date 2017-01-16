Athletics: Henriques sets first women's 50km race walk record

LISBON: Portugal's Ines Henriques on Sunday (Jan 15) set a first-ever world record in the newly-recognised women's 50-kilometre race walking event.

Henriques, who finished 12th in the 20-kilometre race walk at last year's Rio Olympics, covered the 50 kilometres in 4 hour 8 minutes 25 seconds during the Portuguese road walking championships.

Athletics' world governing body the IAAF said it would recognise the women's 50-kilometre race walk as an event from Jan 1, until then reserved just for men.

Before the event was recognised by the IAAF, the best time set over the distance was 4:10.59 by Sweden's Monica Svensson in 2007.