Athletics: IAAF maintains Russia suspension

MONACO: The world governing body of athletics on Sunday (Nov 26) maintained its suspension of Russia, saying the country still had not done enough to clamp down on doping.

Rune Andersen, the head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) team examining the issue, said "several key (milestones) remain outstanding" before the necessary conditions for Russia's return could be met.

Andersen said that until the World Anti-Doping Agency reinstated Russia's domestic anti-doping agency RUSADA, the IAAF could not bring the country's athletes back into international competition.

The "reinstatement of RUSADA as a fully independent and code-compliant" body was a key condition, Norwegian official Andersen said at a press conference during the IAAF Council in Monaco.

The IAAF decision comes ahead of a crucial International Olympic Committee (IOC) meeting on Dec 5 to Dec 7 on whether Russia can compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

On Friday, the IOC annulled the titles that Russia's Alexander Zubkov won in the two-man and four-man bobsleigh at the 2014 Russian-hosted Sochi Winter Olympics following hearings by its commission into state-sponsored doping.

