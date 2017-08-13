Athletics: Mayer in world decathlon pole

LONDON: France's Olympic silver medallist Kevin Mayer remains in control of the world decathlon with two events to go.

Mayer clocked a third personal record of his campaign, with 13.75 seconds in the day's opening 110m hurdles.

After managing a best of 47.14 metres in the discus, the 25-year-old suffered a scare in the pole vault when he needed three attempts to go over 5.10m.

That left him on 7,237 points, ahead of Germany's Rico Freimuth (7,121) and Kai Kazmirek (7,021).

It means that barring disaster in the remaining events, the javelin and 1500m, Mayer is set to become the first man other than the now retired Ashton Eaton to win a global decathlon event since 2011.

On Saturday, Mayer timed 10.70sec in the 100m, managed 7.52m in the long jump, threw a season's best shot put of 15.72m and registered 2.08m in the high jump before clocking a personal best of 48.26sec in the opening day's closing event, the 400m.

Two potential medal contenders crashed out in the fourth heat of Saturday's hurdles.

First, the USA's former two-time world champion Trey Hardee went down hard before Russian Ilya Shkurenyev, competing as a neutral, pulled up clutching his hamstring after the penultimate flight of barriers.