LONDON: Jamaica's Omar McLeod added the world 110 metres hurdles title to his Olympic crown in London on Monday (Aug 7).

The 23-year-old led from start to finish to take the title in 13.04 seconds from defending champion Sergey Shubenkov with Balazs Baji of Hungary taking a surprise bronze.

World record holder Aries Merritt's dream of winning at least a medal two years after a kidney transplant were dashed as he finished fifth.