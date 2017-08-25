Athletics: Mo Farah ends track career with Zurich 5,000m win

ZURICH: Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah ended his track career in thrilling fashion on Thursday (Aug 24) with victory in the 5,000m at the Diamond League final in Zurich.

The 34-year-old Farah, also a six-time world champion who will now switch to road running, clocked 13min 06.05sec to defeat Paul Chelimo of the United States and Muktar Edris of Ethiopia.

Victory was particularly sweet as Edris had defeated him in the 5,000m final at the world championships in London two weeks ago, ending his streak of 10 gold medals dating back to the 2011 world championships.

It was also Farah's first career Diamond League trophy.