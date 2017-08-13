Athletics: Sublime Pearson completes golden comeback

LONDON: Australian hurdling great Sally Pearson won the 100 metres hurdles world title for the second time on Saturday (Aug 12) in the same stadium where she clinched 2012 Olympic gold.

The 30-year-old timed 12.59 seconds to take the crown ahead of 2008 Olympic champion Dawn Harper-Nelson (12.63sec) with Germany's Pamela Dutkiewicz, a surprise third in 12.72.

It was a remarkable comeback for the Australian as she had suffered two years of injury hell missing both the 2015 world championships and the Olympics last year.

"Far out, that was bloody hard," gasped Pearson, who became only the fourth woman to win the world title more than once.

"I was so tired. I don't know what to say, that was just incredible. It was like Beijing in 2008 (she won a surprise Olympic silver) when I didn't come in as one of the favourites.

She added: "I have no idea where my mum is sitting. If anyone sees Anne McLellan tell her to come down here so I can give her a hug!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

World record holder Kendra Harrison disappointed in finishing only fourth confirming that her Achilles heel is a lack of championship experience having failed to make the Olympic team last year.

Harrison had blasted out of the blocks but faded as Pearson arrived on her shoulder and the Australian hurdled to a famous victory.

An overjoyed Pearson jumped up and down to celebrate her win - she was then picked up by the championships mascot Hero the Hedgehog and swung around before he carried her off round the track.