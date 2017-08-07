Athletics: Thompson leads favourites into 100m final

LONDON: Jamaica's double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson remained on course for the world 100m title as she eased home in her semi-final to book her spot in the final later on Sunday (Aug 6).

Thompson looked super relaxed as she timed 10.84seconds with the surprise of the race being Brazilian Rosangela Santos who produced a stunning performance to set a South American record of 10.91 seconds.

Ariana Washington of the United States found her first major championships too much and failed to qualify, finishing seventh.

However, her more battle-hardened compatriot Tori Bowie impressed in her semi-final beating home Ivory Coast's double sprint medallist from the 2013 world championships Murielle Ahoure.

Marie Jose Ta Lou ran her fastest time of the year 10.87 seconds to win her semi-final ahead of Dafne Schippers.

The statuesque Dutchwoman has been working on her start but it didn't show as she made a terrible rise from the blocks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However once into her stride the 25-year-old 200m world champion from 2015 looked in superb order as she eased past her rivals with only Ta Lou in front of her at the finish.



