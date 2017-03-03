Atletico's Torres 'conscious and lucid' after head injury

REUTERS: Striker Fernando Torres is "conscious and lucid" after being taken to hospital with suspected head trauma sustained during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna, his club Atletico Madrid have confirmed.

Torres, on as a second-half substitute, fell face down on the pitch in the 85th minute after challenging for the ball with Deportivo's Alex Bergantinos and required urgent treatment.

Bergantinos and new Deportivo coach Pepe Mel, who both visited Torres in hospital, also confirmed that the striker was well and happy.

"Good news," Atletico said on their official Twitter account. "Torres has undergone a cranial and cervical CT. There are no alterations nor traumatic injuries. He is conscious and lucid."

Torres, who has played for Liverpool and Chelsea in the English Premier League and scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2008 European Championship final against Germany, said he hoped to make a quick return to action.

"Many thanks to all for worrying about me and for your messages of support. It's just been a scare. I hope to come back very soon," the striker said on Twitter.

(Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)