Atletico's Vicente Calderon stadium to host King's Cup final

Madrid: The King's Cup final between holders Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will be played at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid on May 27, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Monday.

The 55,000-seater venue, home of Atletico Madrid since 1966, will stage the event for the last time before closing its doors at the end of the season.

Atletico will move to its new home, the Wanda Metropolitano, from the 2017-18 campaign.

