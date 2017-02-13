Atletico stun Celta late on, Sevilla edge Las Palmas

BARCELONA: Antoine Griezmann scored a late winner to complete a stunning fightback by Atletico Madrid, who beat Celta Vigo 3-2 on Sunday with two goals in three minutes.

Atletico looked set to stumble to defeat when John Guidetti put the visitors ahead in the 78th minute for the second time in the game.

But Yannick Carrasco drew the home side level with a stunning volley in the 86th minute and France international Griezmann completed the comeback by sidefooting Kevin Gameiro's flicked header in at the near post in the 89th.

Gustavo Cabral had given Celta a surprise lead in the fifth minute which Fernando Torres cancelled out with a stunning overhead kick in the 11th.

But Torres then smashed a penalty against the crossbar, becoming the third Atletico player to miss a spot-kick in three games.

Atletico leapfrogged Real Sociedad into fourth on 42 points, while Sevilla stayed third in the standings on 46 after beating Las Palmas 1-0, also on Sunday, thanks to a late strike from substitute Joaquin Correa.

Real Madrid top the standings on 49 points after winning 3-1 at Osasuna on Saturday, and have played two games fewer than their title rivals. Barcelona are second on 48 after thrashing Alaves 6-0.

Sevillas's Argentine midfielder Correa broke the deadlock in the 80th minute just moments after coming on. He latched onto a long punt from goalkeeper Sergio Rico that was flicked on by Vicente Iborra.

Sevilla, who had failed to win on their previous two outings, inflicted a first home league defeat of the season on Las Palmas, who were thwarted by a couple of outstanding saves from Rico in an end-to-end second half.

"We played with fury and we got a vital result at a difficult ground," Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli told reporters.

"Sergio made a couple of incredible saves and it was a very difficult game, but I feel satisfied that the team could stand up and be counted in an important game."

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)