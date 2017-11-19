Atomic blond Lewandowski double stretches Bayern winning run

Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski struck twice as champions Bayern Munich eased past Augsburg 3-0 on Saturday to make it eight wins in eight games in all competitions under coach Jupp Heynckes and open up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

MUNICH, Germany: Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski struck twice as champions Bayern Munich eased past Augsburg 3-0 on Saturday to make it eight wins in eight games in all competitions under coach Jupp Heynckes and open up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Lewandowski, sporting a new, peroxide-blond hairstyle, grabbed Bayern's second goal not long after Arturo Vidal's 31st minute opener and added another early in the second half, to take his league tally to 13 goals.

The Poland striker has now scored 18 times against Augsburg in 13 Bundesliga matches, more than against any other club.

The Bavarians, who have not dropped a point since Heynckes took over from Carlo Ancelotti last month, are top on 29, six ahead of RB Leipzig who drew 2-2 at Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga leaders only a few weeks ago, are in complete free fall, having dropped to third on 20 after their 2-1 loss at VfB Stuttgart on Friday, their fourth league defeat in their last five matches.

Augsburg were bold and matched Bayern for half an hour before Vidal turned and fired in from close range for the lead.

The Chilean then sent Lewandowski through with a defence-splitting pass to double it.

The Pole then volleyed in a perfect Joshua Kimmich cross four minutes after the restart to knock their opponents out in a perfect dress rehearsal for their Champions League match at Anderlecht next week.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)