Aurier gets first Tottenham goal in 2-0 defeat of Brighton

Serge Aurier's first goal for Tottenham Hotspur and a late effort by Son Heung-min sealed a 2-0 win for the hosts over Brighton and Hove Albion to restore their place in the top four of the Premier League on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - December 13, 2017 Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Aurier's 40th-minute cross completely deceived Brighton goalie Mat Ryan and the ball drifted into net to break the deadlock on a largely frustrating evening for the hosts who struggled to break down the visitors.

Tottenham lacked zip against a defensively-minded Brighton and there were some jitters in the home defence after the break.

Tomer Hemed had Brighton's best chance for an equaliser with a snap-shot but South Korean Son wrapped up the points with a glancing header late on from Christian Eriksen's free kick for his fourth goal in four games.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

