DHAKA: Australia were all out for 217 in their first innings, conceding a 43-run lead to Bangladesh, on day two of the first test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Monday.

Opener Matt Renshaw (45) was the top scorer for Australia, while left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with figures of 5-68.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi,; editing by Ed Osmond)