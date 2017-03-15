Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE: Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old Voges produced a mountain of runs in a 20-test cameo late in his career and leaves the game with the second-highest batting average (61.87) among players with at least 20 innings.
Only the great Donald Bradman, who averaged 99.94 from 52 matches, has a better record than the mild-mannered Western Australian on the all-time list.
Left-arm spinner Doherty bows out at 34, after playing 60 one-day matches, 11 Twenty20's and four tests in an international career spanning 2010-15.
The slow bowler, nicknamed 'X', would still be available for the domestic 'Big Bash' Twenty20 tournament in the Australian summer, Cricket Australia said.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
- Reuters