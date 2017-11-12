Australia continue dominance over Wales with four-try win

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Australia made it lucky 13 when they continued their dominance of Wales with a 29-21 victory at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday to claim an early psychological blow ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

The visitors scored tries through Tatafu Polota-Nau, Adam Coleman, Michael Hooper and Kurtley Beale as they withstood some intense pressure from Wales, whose tries came via Steff Evans and Hallam Amos.

It is a 13th straight win for the Wallabies over the Welsh, who they will meet again in the pool stages of the next global championship in Japan in two years’ time.

Wales coach Warren Gatland, back at the helm of the side after his spell with the British and Irish Lions, had said in the week that he believed his side could win the World Cup, but on this evidence they will need to be more clinical with ball in hand to profit from their possession.

