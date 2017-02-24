Australia dismissed for 260 in first innings

PUNE, India: Australia's final-wicket pairing lasted less than an over on the second morning of the opening test as the tourists were dismissed for 260 in their first innings against India on Friday.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav picked up four wickets while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three for the hosts in the first match of the four-test series.

Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Starc struck half-centuries for Australia.

