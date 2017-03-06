Australia lead by 87 runs after Jadeja takes six wickets

BENGALURU: India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took six wickets as Australia were dismissed for 276 in their first innings on Monday, giving the tourists a lead of 87 runs on the third morning of the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Jadeja's 6-63 earned him a seventh five-wicket test haul for India, who trail the four-match series 1-0.

