Australia lead by 87 runs after Jadeja takes six wickets

India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took six wickets as Australia were dismissed for 276 in their first innings on Monday, giving the tourists a lead of 87 runs on the third morning of the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 06/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd R) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw with team mates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jadeja's 6-63 earned him a seventh five-wicket test haul for India, who trail the four-match series 1-0.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)

- Reuters