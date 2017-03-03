Australia lure Raisman coach Brestyan to guide national team

MELBOURNE: Former United States head coach Mihai Brestyan has been appointed as the new coach of Australia's national gymnastics women's team.

The Romanian-born Brestyan, who has coached six-times Olympics medallist Aly Raisman and retired multiple world champion Alicia Sacramone, will work with Australia's senior and junior national squads in a series of training camps.

"We are thrilled a coach with the experience and proven results of Mihai will be guiding our next generation of gymnasts and coaches as we look towards the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next year and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and beyond," President of Gymnastics Australia Sam McKay said.

Brestyan, who led the U.S. national team at the 2010 and 2015 World Championships, is recognised as a floor exercise specialist for the Americans.

He was named USA Gymnastics' Coach of the Year in 2005, 2011 and 2013 and has guided Raisman for more than 12 years.

Raisman won three medals at each of the London and Rio Olympics, including gold as a member of the dominant U.S. team at both Games. She also won the floor title in London.

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)