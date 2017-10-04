Australia quick Pattinson ruled out of Ashes

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson will take an indefinite break from cricket and has been ruled out of the Ashes series against England after reaggravating his lower back stress fracture, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old will continue his rehabilitation after pulling out of Australia's recent tour of Bangladesh with inflammation in his back.

"We made the decision to withdraw him from the tour of Bangladesh and monitor his pain. He returned to bowling after a period of rest and unfortunately he is still experiencing pain with bowling," CA science and sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

"During this time we have been monitoring him, including regular scans and recent imaging has confirmed that James has begun to reaggravate his previous lower back stress fracture.

"As such, he has discontinued bowling as part of his recovery which unfortunately means that he will be unavailable for the beginning of the Sheffield Shield and subsequently Ashes campaign.

"Whilst this is very disappointing that James has reaggravated this old injury, we are confident that he can recover from this and return to playing."

Pattinson's unavailability ruins a potential fast-bowling quartet against England, made up of the Victorian right-arm quick and the New South Wales trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

"I'm especially disappointed to miss out on the possibility to play in a home Ashes series," said Pattinson.

"Over the next few weeks I will discuss all available options available to me with medical staff, to work out the best plan to prevent this from happening again."

Australia's five-test Ashes series against holders England starts in Brisbane on Nov. 23.

