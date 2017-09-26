Australia recall Tye to replace Cummins in T20 squad

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Australia have recalled pace bowler Andrew Tye to the squad for next month's three-match Twenty20 international series against India, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

Tye, who dislocated his shoulder playing for Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League in April, replaces Pat Cummins.

The 30-year-old, who last played a T20 international in February, joins fast bowlers Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson and Jason Behrendorff in the squad.

Cummins, who has suffered several injury setbacks in the past five years, has been rested ahead of the Ashes series against England starting in November.

Australia have already lost the ongoing one-day series against India 3-0 with two matches remaining. The T20 series begins on Oct. 7.

