Australia squad for first two Ashes tests versus England

Australia named the following 13-man squad for the first two Ashes tests against England in Brisbane and Adelaide:

Britain Cricket - England v Australia - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group A - Edgbaston - June 10, 2017 Australia’s Steve Smith and David Warner during the national anthems Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc

