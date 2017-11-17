Australia squad for first two Ashes tests versus England
Australia named the following 13-man squad for the first two Ashes tests against England in Brisbane and Adelaide:
Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc
(Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)