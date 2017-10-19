Australia team to play All Blacks in final Bledisloe test

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika named the following team to play the All Blacks in the final Bledisloe Cup test in Brisbane on Saturday:

Rugby Union - Championship - Argentina Pumas v Australia Wallabies - Malvinas Argentinas stadium, Mendoza, Argentina - October 7, 2017 - Australia's head coach Michael Cheika throws a ball in the air before the match. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

15-Israel Folau, 14-Marika Koroibete, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Kurtley Beale, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Sean McMahon, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Jack Dempsey, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Lukhan Tui, 20-Ned Hanigan, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Samu Kerevi, 23-Henry Speight

Source: Reuters