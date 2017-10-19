Australia team to play All Blacks in final Bledisloe test
MELBOURNE: Wallabies coach Michael Cheika named the following team to play the All Blacks in the final Bledisloe Cup test in Brisbane on Saturday:
15-Israel Folau, 14-Marika Koroibete, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Kurtley Beale, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Sean McMahon, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Jack Dempsey, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Scott Sio
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Lukhan Tui, 20-Ned Hanigan, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Samu Kerevi, 23-Henry Speight
