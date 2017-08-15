Australian former Olympic champion Wooldridge dies

Sport

Australian team composed of Mark Renshaw, Graeme Brown, Luke Roberts and Stephen Wooldridge performs during the men's team pursuit qualifying event during the 2OO1 World Track Cycling Championship in Antwerp 27 Sep 2001. Australian team fell during the event. (Photo: AFP/JOEL SAGET)
MELBOURNE: Australian cyclist Stephen Wooldridge, a former Olympic and world champion, has died at the age of 39.

Wooldridge won a team pursuit gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics and four world titles in the same event from 2002-06.

Cycling New South Wales confirmed the cyclist's death in a statement.

"Stephen was an inspirational figure in track cycling, particularly in his home state of NSW," the state governing body said in a statement.

"Cycling NSW's thoughts are with Stephen's family and his friends during this difficult time."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Source: Reuters