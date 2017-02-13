Austria's Baumann leads combined after downhill

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Josef Ferstl of Germany skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Riccardo Tonetti of Italy skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Klemen Kosi of Slovenia skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Filip Forejtek of Czech Republic skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Carlo Janka of Switzerland skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Carlo Janka of Switzerland reacts at the finish line of the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Carlo Janka of Switzerland reacts at the finish line of the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Josef Ferstl of Germany reacts at the finish line of the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Henrik Von Appen of Chile skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Josef Ferstl of Germany skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Stefan Hadalin of Slovenia skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Andreas Sander of Germany skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Henrik Van Appen of Chile skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini