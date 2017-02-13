Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Austria's Baumann leads combined after downhill

Austria's Romed Baumann led after the downhill leg of the men's combined event at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday with compatriot Marcel Hirscher 22nd but still in contention to defend his title.

  • Posted 13 Feb 2017 20:00
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Josef Ferstl of Germany skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Riccardo Tonetti of Italy skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Klemen Kosi of Slovenia skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Filip Forejtek of Czech Republic skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Carlo Janka of Switzerland skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Carlo Janka of Switzerland reacts at the finish line of the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Carlo Janka of Switzerland reacts at the finish line of the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Josef Ferstl of Germany reacts at the finish line of the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Henrik Von Appen of Chile skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Josef Ferstl of Germany skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Stefan Hadalin of Slovenia skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Andreas Sander of Germany skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Henrik Van Appen of Chile skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Dominik Paris of Italy reacts at the finish line of the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
prev
next

ST MORITZ, Switzerland: Austria's Romed Baumann led after the downhill leg of the men's combined event at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday with compatriot Marcel Hirscher 22nd but still in contention to defend his title.

Five-times overall World Cup champion Hirscher won the 2015 gold in Beaver Creek, Colorado, despite being 31st after the downhill.

Baumann, a combined bronze medallist at the 2013 world championships in Schladming, Austria, clocked a best time of one minute 39.25 seconds.

France's Adrien Theaux was second, in 1:39.37, with Slovenia's Martin Cater and Germany's Thomas Dressen equal third at a further 0.2 of a second adrift.

Hirscher has 2.3 seconds to make up on Baumann in the afternoon slalom leg, when the top 30 skiers from the downhill start in reverse order. Fancied French rival Alexis Pinturault was 17th and 1.46 off the lead.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

- Reuters