Azarenka announces comeback ahead of Wimbledon

LONDON: Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka said on Monday she is "ready to start competing" again after the birth of her son and intends to target Wimbledon by taking part in one of grass events that precede it.

The 27-year-old Belarusian won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013 and was beaten by Serena Williams in the US Open final in both years. Williams will miss Wimbledon this year after announcing her own pregnancy last month.

"My training has been progressing well and I feel ready to start competing," Azarenka, who has not played since announcing her pregnancy in July 2016, said on Twitter. Her son, Leo, was born in December.

"I will be finalising my schedule before Wimbledon in the coming days - I plan to play one of the grass court events prior to Wimbledon," she said.

