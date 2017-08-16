Bacca returns to La Liga with Villarreal loan

Villarreal have landed Colombian striker Carlos Bacca on loan for the season from AC Milan, replacing the departed Roberto Soldado, who joined Fenerbahce last week.

MADRID: Villarreal have landed Colombian striker Carlos Bacca on loan for the season from AC Milan, replacing the departed Roberto Soldado, who joined Fenerbahce last week.

Bacca, who signed for Milan in 2015 after two seasons at Sevilla, was the Serie A side’s standout player during a disappointing season.

"The deal includes an option to buy the player once the campaign is finished," Villarreal said in a statement.

Bacca, 30, has scored 165 goals in 336 games in his career, with 13 in 39 coming for Milan last season.

