Badminton: Danes master India in Sudirman Cup

GOLD COAST, Australia: Denmark overcame early resistance to beat India and make a successful start to their BWF Sudirman Cup badminton campaign on Australia's Gold Coast on Monday (May 22).

India had the chance to win the opening mixed doubles but lost a three-game struggle before the Danes went on to win the Group 1 tie 4-1.

"It was their experience that made the difference," India's Ashwini Ponnappa said. "We made some silly mistakes at the end. It was really close today."

Ajay Jayaram had a 3-2 career record against Viktor Axelsen going into their men's singles encounter, but the Dane was too strong in a 21-12 21-7 victory in just 27 minutes.

Hosts Australia overcame a setback in the men's singles to beat USA in their sub-group 2B tie, with Sawan Serasinghe and Setyana Mapasa winning both their matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Serasinghe and Mapasa took the mixed doubles over Vinson Chiu/Jamie Subandhi, but the Americans levelled the score as Timothy Lam got the better of Anthony Joe, 21-14 21-18.

Serasinghe and Chau ensured the lead once again beating Kyle Emerick/Darren Yang in men's doubles before Wendy Chen got the third point for the hosts in women's singles against Jennie Lai.

Mapasa returned with Gronya Somerville in the women's doubles to overcome Annie Xu/Kerry Xu, 21-15 21-18 to give the Australians a 4-1 win.

Singapore, another prime contender for top honours in Group 2, eased past Austria 5-0 in sub-group 2B.

Macau China also wrapped up their sub-group 3A tie against Guam without losing a match.

Group 1:

Denmark bt India 4-1

Chinese Taipei bt Russia 4-1

Thailand bt Hong Kong 3-2

Group 2:

Australia bt USA 4-1

Singapore bt Austria 5-0

Group 3:

Macau bt Guam 5-0

Sri Lanka bt Tahiti 5-0

Slovakia bt Fiji 5-0