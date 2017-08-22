Badminton: Frenchman upsets Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei

GLASGOW: France's Brice Leverdez pulled off the first shock of the badminton World Championships by defeating men's second seed Lee Chong Wei in three games in Glasgow on Tuesday (Aug 22).

The 31-year-old claimed the scalp of his career 21-19, 22-24, 21-17 in 75 minutes and perhaps ended Lee's elusive search for the world title which has seen him take three silver medals just as he has done in the Olympics.

"I'm really happy," said Leverdez. "I managed to stay relaxed and played my own game."

Leverdez had two match points in the second game - 20-21 and 21-22 - and it was only a successful hawk eye challenge on the second match point that saved Lee from a straight games exit.

In the decider, the 34-year-old Malaysian led 15-10 - but the Frenchman wouldn't give in.

"I knew I was in trouble, but I never gave up," said Leverdez.



For Lee it was another chance gone.

Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei returns against France's Brice Leverdez during their round one men's singles match during the 2017 BWF World Championships in Glasgow on Aug 22, 2017. (AFP Photo/Andy Buchanan)

"I tried my best and he got lucky on a few points," said Lee, whose fourth win in the All-England Open this year suggested he was still capable of ending his world title drought. "I'm very disappointed."