Badminton: Ginting wins all-Indonesian men's final

SEOUL: Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting claimed his first international title at the Korea Open World SuperSeries event on Sunday (Sep 17), beating fellow countryman Jonathan Christie in a neck-and-neck men's singles final in Seoul.

Ginting, ranked 24th in the world, won the first game 21-13 but dropped the second 19-21 to compatriot and 22nd-ranked Christie.

Ginting - who upset world number one and local favourite Son Wan-Ho a day earlier - fought back to take the third 22-20 and clinch the title.

The women's singles saw a repeat of last month's World Championship final, but this time it was India's Pusarla V. Sindhu who came out on top, beating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in a pulsating match.

Sindhu, the Olympic silver medallist and fifth seed, edged the eighth-seeded world champion Okuhara 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 after an 83-minute battle.